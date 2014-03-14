Musikmesse 2014: new Jackson models in pictures
Musikmesse 2014: Jackson have a number of new models on display over in Frankfurt, including a highly limited 30th Anniversary Soloist model.
Click through out gallery to check out everything that was on display.
For more information visit the official Jackson website.
Limited Anniversary 30th Anniversary Soloist black
Limited Anniversary 30th Anniversary Soloist specs
Masterbuilt by Mike Shannon
Limited to 30 pieces worldwide
Only 6 guitars in each colour
Finishes: Black, yellow pearl, Ferrari red, ivory, pink
Body
Body design: 1984 soloist body shame and neck joint
Body material: Poplar
Neck
Neck material: 3-piece maple
Neck-through-body
Neck finish: Painted
Neck shape: classic 1984 Soloist
Scale length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)
Fingerboard: ebony
Radius: 12" to 16" compound radius
Number of frets: 24
Fret size: jumbo
Nut material: Floyd Rose Original Locking
Nut width: 1.6875" (42.8mm)
Position inlay: mother of pearl shark fin
Headstock: Jackson pointed 6-in-a-line
Neck binding: ivoroid
Electronics
Bridge pickup: EMG 81
Middle pickup: EMG SA1
Neck pickup: EMG SA1
Pickup switching: 3 mini on/off toggles
Pickup config: H/S/S
Controls: 3 knob
Hardware
Hardware finish: black
Bridge: original limited 1984 Floyd Rose with brass fine tuners
Tremelo arm: Floyd Rose original
Tuners: Gotoh
Switch tip: black
Control knobs: knurled dome
Strap buttons: Gotoh
Other features
Vintage 1984 Soloist body shape
Headstock and neck joint, binding over frets, black headstock, vintage 1984 logo, side input jack, black-white-black truss rod
Accessory items
Jackson Custom Shop Certificate
Jackson logo strap
Jackson pick pack
Commemorative 30th Anniversary Soloist hard-shell case
Warrior WRXMG
Rosewood Fingerboard
Matte Army Drab
Jackson Custom Select KV2 King V
Silver Sparkle
RRMG Rhoads
Rosewood fingerboard
Black w/pink bevels
Soloist SLX
Rosewood fingerboard
Slime green