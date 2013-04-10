Musikmesse 2013: Sonoma Wire Works unveils GuitarJack 2 USB

Image 1 of 2 Sonoma Wire Works GuitarJack 2 USB Image 2 of 2 Side

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Frankfurt, Germany - April 10, 2013 - Sonoma Wire Works, makers of the GuitarJack™ iOS audio I/O, have announced GuitarJack 2 USB, a multi-platform I/O interface for Mac, PC, and select mobile devices. GuitarJack 2 USB eliminates the need for multiple audio interfaces for each device and/or operating system.

Together with Sonoma's LLA™ solution for Android, GuitarJack 2 USB completes a low latency audio reference platform for OEM manufacturers of Android devices.

"We believe that the future of audio hardware and software should be multi-platform, seamlessly combining mobile, laptop and desktop recording. GuitarJack 2 USB is just the beginning." - Doug Wright, president of Sonoma Wire Works

GuitarJack 2 USB portable audio I/O connects instruments, microphones headphones and more to your PC, Mac and select mobile devices. Featuring a 1/4 inch instrument input and a 1/8 inch stereo mic/line input and a pristine sounding 24-bit AD/DA converter. With rugged aluminum construction and premium components, GuitarJack 2 USB is the highest quality portable audio interface available. Made in the U.S.A.

GuitarJack 2 USB Hardware Features:

Studio quality sound from a 24-bit A/D and D/A converter with analog front end and digital circuitry designed by renowned audio designer, Joe Bryan, famous for his work on the UA 2192

1/4 inch (6.5 mm) instrument input - nickel-plated, solid brass Switchcraft (10,000 MTBF) jack

1/8 inch (3.5 mm) stereo mic/line input - (no phantom power is provided)

1/8 inch (3.5 mm) stereo headphone/line output with increased drive for headphones provides incredible sound quality

Micro USB connector

Sleek and rugged aluminum shell

Device powered for ultimate portability - requires no batteries or power adapter

Input Modes: Instrument (1/4 inch) - mono Hi-Z, Mic/Line (1/8 inch) - mono or stereo

Works with Mac, PC and select mobile devices, including iPad 4 and iPad Mini (using Lightning to USB Camera Adapter); iPad 3, iPad 2 and iPad (using Apple's iPad Camera Connection Kit); Android devices to be determined.

Pricing and Availability:

U.S. residents may pre-order GuitarJack 2 USB for the introductory street price of $129 ($199 MSRP) from http://sonomawireworks.com/store and it will ship in approximately 6-8 weeks. GuitarJack 2 USB will then be available from select dealers worldwide.