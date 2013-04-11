Musikmesse 2013: big changes ahead for ESP

Image 1 of 6 The E-II stand: click through to see the new guitars The E-II stand at Musikmesse 2013

Image 2 of 6 E-II HRF NT E-II HRF NT

Image 3 of 6 E-II EC-II SD E-II EC-II SD

Image 4 of 6 E-II EC-II QM E-II EC-II QM

Image 5 of 6 E-II EC-1 FT E-II EC-1 FT

Image 6 of 6 E-II peghead E-II peghead



ESP Guitars is planning a major rebranding exercise in 2014. The company will be bringing its existing Standard series to a close, and calling the new guitars E-II. The new branding also brings with it approximately a 20 per cent drop in suggested retail pricing across the range, which retains - and builds on - the existing model line.

Perhaps more significantly, the only guitars to bear the full ESP branding will be those that are built in the Japanese Custom Shop. With various sub-brands and a vast model range, it is easy to be confused by ESP's catalogue. Perhaps this will help clear the mists. Or will it?

We'll compare the new and old guitars as soon as they start rolling in to the UK.