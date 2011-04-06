Musikmesse 2011: Vox introduces AC30C2 Black Comet Limited Edition

Production of the model will be limited to just 350 units.

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Introducing the new AC30C2 Black Comet Limited Edition, finished in a stylish 'Black Comet' pattern.

The VOX AC30 combo amp has been an icon for decades, with its distinctive diamond grille cloth and basket-weave leatherette.

Based on this classic AC30 design, the Custom Series AC30C2 offers numerous up-to-date enhancements, delivering the most versatile AC30 design in VOX history. Now, VOX is pleased to announce the AC30C2 Black Comet Limited Edition.

The bold comet pattern projects a refined, stylish atmosphere. Although there have been numerous colour variations in the AC30's long history, pattern variations in the covering are exceedingly unusual, and the AC30C2 Black Comet Limited Edition will undoubtedly become a coveted rarity.

Production will be restricted to 350 units worldwide.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter