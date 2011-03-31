Musikmesse 2011: Recording King introduces the RD-316

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Crown the new King of Value! Recording King is proud to introduce our all-new RD-316, which features all solid woods and a nitrocellulose finished guitar for a MAP price of $689. For guitar lovers everywhere, there's simply no better dreadnought value available

The soundboard of the RD-316 is made from solid AAA Adirondack spruce. Adirondack has been a prized choice for guitar tops since the 1920s. It is generally considered to be more resonant that Sitka spruce and it also has a unique wide-grain pattern that makes Adirondack guitars aesthetically unique. For many years, Adirondack spruce was rare or unavailable; even now, guitars with Adirondack spruce tops are among the most sought-after guitar models on the market.

The RD-316's back and sides are made from solid African mahogany. The 316 has a nut width of 1-11/16-inch and the one-piece mahogany neck is fitted to the body with a hand-cut dovetail joint. The fretboard is made from ebony, as is the bridge. The guitar is finished in a thin coat of nitrocellulose lacquer for resonance and historical accuracy. Finding this combination of features at this price is simply unheard of.

The RD-316's aesthetics have been heavily influenced by the standard workhorse dreadnought guitarists have relied on for the past 80 years. The tasteful appointments include descending sized dots on the fretboard, solid black bridge pins and endpin, subdued tortoise body binding and a traditional, understated rosette.

This is a professional instrument, from top to bottom, right down to the Grover butterbean tuners. At a MAP of $689, the new RD-316 is a win-win for players looking for a great instrument that won't break the bank. No company can match Recording King's combination of features and value in historically designed, handcrafted instruments.

