Musikmesse 2011: Jackson unveils Chris Broderick Soloist

Take a closer look at the six string model.

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: When Chris Broderick joined a revitalized Megadeth in 2008, fans were awestruck by his dazzling thrash fretwork. Jackson now honours this modern metal master with the Chris Broderick Soloist, in six-string and seven-string models.

Working with Jackson Custom Shop Master Builder Mike Shannon, Broderick designed his own special take on the venerable Soloist, with an offset arch-top mahogany body and quilt maple top (with matching headstock).

Features include quartersawn maple neck with quilt maple binding and Floyd Rose nut, natural body and headstock binding, ebony fingerboard with 12-inch radius and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, Broderick-designed Custom DiMarizio direct-mounted humbucking neck and bridge pickups, kill switch, recessed Floyd Rose Pro bridge, black hardware, Planet Waves Auto-Trim tuners, side-mounted Rhoads jack, Ernie Ball strap locks and G&G case.

RRP: Broderick Soloist 6 - £2315 (Black), £2423 (Trans Black, Trans White, Trans Red)

Broderick Soloist 7 - £2423 (Black), £2519 (Trans Black, Trans White, Trans Red)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Jackson.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter