Musikmesse 2011: Carlsbro launches TC range

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Carlsbro has been designing and manufacturing guitar tube amps since 1959, selling its early models to Jim Marshall's shop in Denmark Street; London's famous 'Tin Pan Alley'.

The TC range revives the Carlsbro tube heritage, with uncompromising build quality, hand selected components and authentic vintage tone throughout.

The TC range comprises three classic combos and a top and 1x12 stack. Carlsbro's British engineering team has chosen to use 12AX7 and the EL34 valves throughout the range. All valves are carefully selected and pre tested prior to installation.

Valves with a very high gain have been chosen to deliver the authentic Carlsbro vintage tone and the 12AX7 have been specified to deliver a full bass and smooth treble response even when over driven to saturation. Selected Celestion drivers have been used throughout and are housed in high quality plywood cabinets.

New to the range is the TC5, Carlsbro's first 5 watt, single channel combo for over 32 years. A big sound in a small box with all the required control, the TC5 specs single 12AX7 and EL34 valves.

The clean channel features a hi / lo sensitivity inputs, tone and level controls. Carlsbro creates simple, pure, durable and reliable valve amplification, and the TC5 is no exception.

The new TC30 is derived directly from the highly successful TC60, delivering the same classic tone and features from a smaller 30 watt amp. Clean and Overdrive with Gain Boost channels feature Gain / Overdrive, tone and level controls, 2-band EQ.

The modern day TC60 blends the requirements of today's player with the traditional Carlsbro heritage tone. Inspired by the original classic design, this amplifier design goes from strength to strength.

The TC15H / TC112 stack features a head and cab respected in their own right, which together make a perfect combination. The 15 watt head features twin 12AX7 and EL34 valves and Clean and Overdrive with Gain Boost channels. The single 12 inch Celestion G12M loaded delivers all the punch and classic vintage tone.

