Musikmesse 2011: Alesis announces NanoVerb 2 effects processor

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio electronics and musical instruments, announces the NanoVerb 2, a compact digital effects processor for musicians, sound engineers, recording artists and more.

The NanoVerb 2 is an audio DSP processor that features 256 musical effects algorithms in a compact, easy-to-use and affordable package. The NanoVerb 2's large palette of options includes lush hall, plate and room reverbs, rich and true stereo chorus, flange, delay and rotary speaker emulation.

In addition, the NanoVerb 2's 52-bit DSP resolution ensures sonic quality that allows it to easily be used for any effects application from guitar rigs to studio recording.

The NanoVerb 2's front-panel Mix knob allows blend adjustments until the effects are just right, while the Input and Output controls ensure proper gain staging for a wide variety of applications.

"Effects and reverbs are critical components of both recording and performing," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "The NanoVerb 2 is ultra easy to use, sounds great, and fits into any setup - and budget."

The NanoVerb 2 will be available from musical instrument and professional audio retailers in Q2 2011.

