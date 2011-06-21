MusicRadar Glastonbury 2011 bingo

Image 1 of 1 Glastonbury

The sun sets over the Park Stage © Barry Lewis/In Pictures/Corbis

This weekend marks the biggest event on the annual festival season calendar - Glastonbury Festival. Packing in more bands, artists and performers than you could even imagine shaking a stick at.

Whether you're heading to Glastonbury this weekend, or just going to be sitting at home in your mud-free living room, with your feet up, watching it on TV, we've devised the perfect way to bring a competitive, gambling element to what's meant to be a fun, community-spirited festival.

We've made 36 prediction for events we think you may (or may not) witness over the course of the Glastonbury weekend - from the near-impossible to the pretty-much-guaranteed.

All you need to do is print-off one of our GlastoBingo scorecards and cross off each event as you witness it, whether that be on TV or in the flesh.

You could easily turn this into a drinking game, although we neither encourage nor condone this sort of behaviour*.

*we sort-of do really.

Rules - Each prediction is worth one point, except for those marked with an asterisk, which are worth 50 points as they're really unlikely to happen. There are no prizes, just pride.

Our predictions: