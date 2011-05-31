MusicRadar summer festival guide 2011

Welcome to MusicRadar's guide to to all of 2011's summer festival action. Looking for events to spend your hard earned cash on over the next few months? Want to work out where and when you can catch your favourite bands and DJs? Well you've come to the right place!

Whether you're after a cosy folk festival, a dance-fuelled rave-up, an inner-city event or a bunch of metal bands in a field, we've rounded-up our pick of some of the UK's best festivals, plus a few of our favourites from Europe. Check out each individual festival's page for information on line-ups, tickets, locations and even (in some cases) how you or your band can get a chance to play.

Use the calender below to jump to info on any festival, or scroll though to browse them all. And don't forget to keep checking back as we add more events, extra information and the latest coverage from the festivals themselves.

May

Camden Crawl (London)

The Great Escape (Brighton)

All Tomorrow’s Parties (Minehead)

Primavera Sound (Barcelona)

Dot-To-Dot (Bristol, Nottingham & Manchester)

June

Download (Donington)

Isle Of Wight (Isle Of Wight - obviously!)

Meltdown (London)

Sonar (Barcelona)

Glastonbury (Somerset)

July

Roskilde (Denmark)

Hop Farm Festival (Kent)

Wireless (London)

Sonisphere (Knebworth)

T In The Park (Scotland)

Benicassim (Spain)

Latitude (Suffolk)

Melt! (Berlin)

Lovebox (London)

Live Fest (London)

High Voltage (London)

Camp Bestival (Dorset)

Global Gathering (Stratford-Upon-Avon)

August

The Big Chill (Herefordshire)

Green Man (Wales)

V Festival (Chelmsford and nr Birmingham)

Reading & Leeds (Reading and Leeds, naturally)

Creamfields (Cheshire)

September

End Of The Road (Dorset)

Bestival (Isle Of Wight)