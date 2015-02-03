Meet & Jam announces UK live events

Meet & Jam, a new online networking platform for musicians looking to form bands and play together, is staging seven simultaneous jam nights across the country this Friday.

Venues from Bath to Leeds and London will host the free events and they'll be open to everyone.

The Jam Night events are designed to encourage participation from musicians of all levels. There will be one house band, a set list of well known tunes and the opportunity for musicians to join in.

Those performing at the London event will even have the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of A&R scouts from Island Records.

Designed as a modern digital equivalent to the old method of placing an advert in your local music shop to find outer musicians to play with, the online Meet & Jam network launched in late, and now has several thousand active members.

As well as being able add to and browse the website's bespoke profiles, classifieds and search functions, 150 UK studios and rehearsal spaces can be booked directly through the Meet & Jam platform.

All jam night events with take place on Friday 6 February 2015:



Bath, The Nest, Bladud Buildings, BA1 5LS



Birmingham, The Flapper, B1 2NU



Bristol, The Birdcage, 28 Clare Street, BS1 1YE



Guildford, Bar Mambo, Corner House, Ounslow Street, Surrey GU1 4SQ



Leeds, The Fox & Newt, 9 Burley Street, LS3 1LD



London, Zigfrid Von Underbelly, 11 Hoxton Square, N1 6NU



Newcastle, Bar Loco,22 Leazes Park Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4PG

For more info visit MeetAndJam.com