You could win a guitar lesson with Jon Gomm as part of the overall Lowden competition main winner's prize

2014 is a significant year for George Lowden as he celebrates 40 years of guitar making and designing. Following a trip to his secluded 'design retreat' overlooking the Giants Causeway in Bushmills, Lowden are marking this significant milestone with numerous events alongside a special limited edition run of guitars.

As part of their 40th Anniversary celebrations, Lowden have announced the Lowden Young Guitarist Of The Year competition.

Open to musicians worldwide, the competition allows guitarists under the age of 25 the opportunity to showcase their skills at the 40th anniversary concert in front of George Lowden, various Lowden performing artists, and an audience of industry professionals.

The winning artist will win a hand built Lowden fitted with LR Baggs anthem pickup, as well as an LR Baggs Venue DI, personalised G7th capo, a guitar lesson with acoustic sensation Jon Gomm, and a one-year management contract to help them build on the success of their win.

In addition to the grand prize, Lowden's partners, G7th Capo co. and LR Baggs, will provide the runner-up prizes - full prize packages to be announced soon.

Competition entrants also have the opportunity to be playlisted by Candyrat Records on YouTube, and will automatically be entered for the chance to win various Lowden Guitars prizes every week.

If you wish to enter this competition, and you meet the age requirements, upload a video of yourself performing a solo piece to YouTube with the tag #LowdenYoungGuitarist and then post it to Lowden's Facebook page. Entries are invited between 1 June - 31 August 2014. Finalists will be shortlisted and the winner will be flown to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to perform at the 40th anniversary concert.