Image 1 of 3 Rosette detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden 35 Series guitar Image 2 of 3 Headstock front detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden 35 Series guitar Image 3 of 3 Headstock rear detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden 35 Series guitar

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The Lowden 35 is for the serious player who can appreciate a whole new world of subtle tone colours and dynamic range. The specification includes Abalone and wood rosette, hand mitred purfling joints on sides and back, wood bound ebony fingerboard, and the superb Gotoh 510 series gold/ebony machineheads.

There is a wide choice of various figured tonewoods for back and sides and a cedar, sitka spruce, alpine spruce, adirondack or redwood soundboard. Left Hand is available for no extra charge. Additional options include soundbox bevel, fanned frets, 12 string, and custom neck profile and widths. Lowden recommends the LR Baggs Anthem pickup.

For additional options visit our 50 series custom shop

George Lowden says, "What can I say about the 35 series...The longer I go on, the more I love them for their ever so slightly understated beauty, their subtle use of figured and beautiful woods, and not to mention their superb tonal definition and separation. Honduras Mahogany is rightly prized for it's classic 'woody' tones and excellent figuring. When paired with a Cedar top, this model has clarity and resonance that's great for fingerpicking. The F size version of this model has an Alpine Spruce top giving it the sweet, bell-like tones and fast response which make it perfect for flat picking."

