Lowden at Acoustic Expo 2013

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Hand-built in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, between 500 and 600 Lowden guitars are made each year by a dedicated team of craftsmen including George Lowden and his two sons.



George designed and hand built the first ever Lowden in 1974, and four decades later every Lowden guitar is still shaped and voiced by hand from the finest materials to exacting specifications.

Lowden guitars are available worldwide through a selective network of specialist retail partners.

It is the complete package of unique design and building techniques using only the highest quality tonewoods that makes the Lowden guitar so unique. Making a Lowden requires a passionate commitment to no compromise.

Time honoured traditional methods used by fully trained craftsmen in their field make these genuinely hand-made guitars. You can see the process captured in photos through the Lowden guitar making gallery.

Lowden guitars have recorded on albums by internationally recognised artists such as Eric Clapton, Foy Vance and Snow Patrol. Eric Clapton recorded Reptile and Pilgrim using his Lowden O38, playing it on the live broadcast when he received a Grammy award for his hit song If I Could Change The World.

Lowden Guitars continue to be the instrument of choice for discerning musicians, including some of the world's most respected guitar players such as Richard Thompson, Pierre Bensusan, Alex DeGrassi, Paul Brady and Thomas Leeb.

We are pleased to feature three guitars from Lowden in the Acoustic Expo, and you can discover their full range by viewing their catalogue here.

Lowden Original Series F32

The Original Series designs were first developed back in 1976. George Lowden says of the guitar, "Over the years the 32 has become more sought after, especially because of its full bodied yet very clear, defined tone."

Click here to learn more about the Lowden Original Series F32.

Lowden 35 Series S35

The Lowden 35 is for the serious player who can appreciate a whole new world of subtle tone colours and dynamic range.

Click here to learn more about the Lowden S35.

Lowden 38 Series O38

Eric Clapton recorded Reptile and Pilgrim using his Lowden O38, playing it on the live broadcast when he received a Grammy award for his hit song If I Could Change The World.

Click here to learn more about the Lowden O38.

For more information visit the official Lowden website or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.