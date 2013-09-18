Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden 38 Series guitar Image 2 of 5 Leaf inlay detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden 38 Series guitar Image 3 of 5 Split bridge detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden 38 Series guitar Image 4 of 5 Front detail (Image credit: George Lowden guitars) Lowden 38 Series guitar Image 5 of 5 Back detail (Image credit: George Lowden guitars) Lowden 38 Series guitar

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Eric Clapton recorded 'Reptile' and 'Pilgrim' using his Lowden O38, playing it on the live broadcast when he received a Grammy award for his hit song, 'If I could change the world'

George Lowden says, "I first made the Lowden 38 back in 1976 for a friend of mine Alastair Burke. Normally I don't use much shell inlays in my guitars but with this model I've indulged a little! Subtle use of leaf shaped abalone fingerboard inlays and soundboard purfling combine with the ideal choice of reclaimed Brazilian rosewood and a cedar top. One of my preferred choices now!"

