Lowden Original Series F32

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden Original Series F-32 Indian Rosewood guitar Image 2 of 3 Split bridge detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden Original Series F-32 Indian Rosewood guitar Image 3 of 3 Rosette detail (Image credit: George Lowden Guitars) Lowden Original Series F-32 Indian Rosewood guitar

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The Original Series designs were first developed back in 1976. They feature hand selected solid AAA grade tonewoods, all wood bindings and purflings and rosette, the 'Dolphin' profile soundboard bracing for Lowden voicing, 5 piece neck with ebony bound fingerboard, Gotoh 503 machineheads, Bone top nut and saddle, and split two piece saddle for accurate tuning.

Left Hand is available for no extra charge. Additional options include fanned frets, 12 string, and custom neck profile and widths. Lowden recommends the LR Baggs Anthem pickup.

George Lowden's comments: "Over the years the 32 has become more sought after, especially because of its full bodied and yet very clear, defined tone. The sitka spruce top helps to balance the rosewood's warm fullness. The O version is warm, full and clear, the F is the same but with a more focused projection making it ideal for flat-picking and fingerstyle. The S version has been a bit of a surprise in that it has a large body sound in a concert sized instrument!"

