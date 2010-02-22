Jimi Hendrix's Valleys Of Neptune reviewed

8 March 2010 (9 March Stateside) sees the release of Valleys Of Neptune, a new posthumous Jimi Hendrix album featuring 7 previously unreleased recordings, including his final sessions with Experience bandmates Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, alongside his first with Band Of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox.

In celebration, tomorrow here on MusicRadar you can read an in-depth track-by-track review of the Valleys Of Neptune CD. This will be followed later in the week by an exclusive interview with Valleys Of Neptune co-producer John McDermott in which he gives us the skinny on the painstaking process of putting the project together.

The Valleys Of Neptune LP is preceded by the release of the title track as a single. Listen to Valleys Of Neptune - the song - here on we7.

