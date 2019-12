IN PICTURES: Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed guitars and drum kit

Image 1 of 8 The 'Spotty' Yamaha Tour Custom kit Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed drum kit Image 2 of 8 The full kit Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed drum kit Image 3 of 8 Toms Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed drum kit Image 4 of 8 The Strat Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed Fender Stratocaster Image 5 of 8 The Tele Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed Fender Telecaster Image 6 of 8 Squueze's Chris Difford show's off the back of his Telecaster Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed Fender Telecaster Image 7 of 8 A closer look at Damien Hirst's signature Squeeze's Damien Hirst-designed Fender Telecaster Image 8 of 8 Squeeze's Glen Tilbrook and Chris Difford

Squeeze

English conceptual artist Damien Hirst has customised a set of instruments for reformed '70s new wave stalwarts, Squeeze, to use at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

The show, which will also feature a 30-piece orchestra and a special appearance from The Feeling, is the second night (22 March) in a series of fundraising concerts at the iconic venue.

Spot the difference

The instruments - a Fender Stratocaster, a Fender Telecaster, and a Yamaha Tour Custom drum kit - were all hand-painted with the familiar 'spot' design by Hirst himself. Take a look at our gallery for a closer look or, even better, see them in action on the night (tickets start at £25 plus booking fee).

If you can't make the show, you can head over to Christie's South Kensington saleroom before they're auctioned off to raise further money for charity (Tele and drums: 20 April; Strat: September). The proceeds will be split between the Love Hope Strength Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust.