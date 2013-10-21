Art Guitar Exhibition ends this week

Image 1 of 4
Art Guitars 1
'Rosa' by Masha Gusova
Art Guitars 2
This Tele was decorated by Carne Griffiths
Art Guitars 3
The decoration on this Les Paul is the work of Frederick Mann
Art Guitars 4
'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' by Pure Evil
Graphic guitars for a great cause
Marlow Art Guitars and the West London Art Factory have teamed up with a host of emerging artists including, Inkie, Pure Evil, Patrick Fisher and more to create a series of one-off graphic guitars.
The event is being held until 25th October in conjunction with Teenage Cancer Trust. To catch the exhibition, head to West London Art Factory, 140 Wales Farm Road, Acton, W3 6UG.