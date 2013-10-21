Art Guitar Exhibition ends this week

Image 1 of 4 Art Guitars 1 'Rosa' by Masha Gusova Image 2 of 4 Art Guitars 2 This Tele was decorated by Carne Griffiths Image 3 of 4 Art Guitars 3 The decoration on this Les Paul is the work of Frederick Mann Image 4 of 4 Art Guitars 4 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' by Pure Evil

Graphic guitars for a great cause



Marlow Art Guitars and the West London Art Factory have teamed up with a host of emerging artists including, Inkie, Pure Evil, Patrick Fisher and more to create a series of one-off graphic guitars.

The event is being held until 25th October in conjunction with Teenage Cancer Trust. To catch the exhibition, head to West London Art Factory, 140 Wales Farm Road, Acton, W3 6UG.

http://www.westlondonartfactory.com