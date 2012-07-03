Access All Areas: behind the scenes with the world's hottest live acts

We all know what music festivals are like, right? Lots of music, warm beer, mud, wacky hats... But have you ever wondered about all the hard work that goes on backstage to make those big headline set run smoothly?



Next time you're out front enjoying the plentiful supply of live music thrills, spare a thought for the hard-working, gear-laden tech crews who will be oiling the wheels of your favourite band's festival performance.

Over the course of summer 2011, MusicRadar spent time on the road with the teams behind the scenes for a diverse cross-section of artists - including some of the world's biggest live acts, up-and-coming bands and field-filling pop acts.

From in-ear monitor catastrophes, slippery drum risers and over-stretched stage managers, to impossible 20-minute changeovers, tuning-warping humidity, and dressing rooms the size of toilet cubicles, these incredible techs are practised in the fine art of getting the job done.

Professionals who have honed their trade with some of the biggest, hottest, and most influential acts in the world, these drum, guitar, bass and keys techs, plus backline wonders, tour managers, production managers, stage managers, lighting engineers, production directors and sound directors have decades of experience between them.

Read on to get exclusive access behind the scene with U2, Slipknot, The Killers, Rush, Paolo Nutini, The Vaccines and more...

First up: On the road with U2