10 of the best new guitar amps at NAMM 2015

NAMM 2015: This year was a bit of a quiet one on the guitar amp front, but there are still some highly desirable new noiseboxes on the way over the next 12 months.

We're most excited about Blackstar's ID:Core BEAM and the new Peavey MH models, but at the higher end of the scale the revived Magnatone brand is also doing great things with its 10-watt Lyric combo.

Blackstar ID:Core BEAM

In terms of practicality, the BEAM is hard to beat. It's a guitar, bass and acoustic amp that looks at home on your living room shelf and can also function as a high quality wireless MP3 dock.

There are six electric voices, two bass voices and two acoustic voices packed into the 20-watt box, with 12 programmable patches and even a USB connection for integration with a DAW setup.

