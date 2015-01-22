NAMM 2015: Ashdown launch Woodsman acoustic amp range

Image 1 of 4 Ashdown Woodsman Parlour (rear). Ashdown Woodsman Parlour (rear). Image 2 of 4 Asdown Woodsman Parlour. Asdown Woodsman Parlour Image 3 of 4 Ashdown Woodsman Classic 40W. Ashdown Woodsman Classic 40W Image 4 of 4 Ashdown Woodsman Jumbo 65W. Ashdown Woodsman Jumbo 65W

NAMM 2015: While best know as a bass specialist, Ashdown has been developing and selling acoustic guitar amps for a while now.

NAMM 2015 sees that diversification continue with the announcement of a fully-fledged, entirely new range of acoustic amps aimed at 'a new generation of acoustic guitarists and singers'.

PRESS RELEASE: Designed for the new wave of acoustic performers, Ashdown announce the Woodsman family of amplifiers, combining traditional, beautiful wooden-cabinets with powerful modern features for live performance and recording.

"Ashdown has had a long tradition of creating great amplifiers for acoustic performers," says Ashdown's Mark Gooday. "With this latest range we've designed amps that deliver superb sound for a new generation of acoustic guitarists and singers and deliver the features they need at a new level of affordability."

Features

With inputs for microphones and acoustic guitar, Woodsman amps are ideal for duos, or solo singer/guitar players, delivering pure, clear, acoustic tone and essential performance tuning features, including phase reverse and feedback eliminating notch filters.

Three compact models are available - 25W Parlour, 40W Classic and 65W Jumbo. Each model features a custom-designed 8" Celestion driver. The Classic and Parlour model also feature a horn for increased full-range sound.

Parlour, Classic and Jumbo

The 25W Parlour model features a Mic Channel with independent volume control, guitar channel with volume, bass, mid and treble controls, studio-quality digital reverb, and a master volume.

The 40W Classic model builds on the Parlour, adding a Tone control for the Mic Channel, Active and Passive inputs on the guitar channel, phase reversal switch, notch filter and an XLR DI out for recording or connecting to a PA.

The flagship 65WJumbo model adds yet more flexible features, including full 3-band EQ for the Mic Channel, enhanced reverb algorithms (including Hall and Spring settings) and a transparent effects loop for use with external devices.

All models include an Aux In jacks for connecting an mp3 player.

For more info head over to the Ashdown Engineering website.