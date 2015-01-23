NAMM 2015: Randall releases new 50-watt Thrasher head

NAMM 2015: Bigger isn't always better, and in keeping with that line, Randall is introducing the Thrasher 50-watt head at Winter NAMM.

From press release: This head offers the same crushing sound, uniquely designed hi-definition transformers and killer performance as the original Thrasher 120 head but in a smaller, lighter compact form factor. Don't let the size fool you… this head will keep up with its big brother!

Specs for the Thrasher50: 2 Channel - 4 mode 50 Watt All tube (12AX7/6L6) head with High & Low Frequency Gain controls, Full EQ on Channel 1, tone control for clean channel, Dual Channel Tube boost, Presence/Depth power amp voicing, Class A Discrete instrument level Loop, Heavy duty metal front/rear grills, corners, edging, tons of gain & aggression. 2 Button LED footswitch included.

For more information, visit Randall Amplifiers.