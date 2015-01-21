NAMM 2015: Peavey announces Vypyr Pro 100 amp and Sanpera Pro controller

Image 1 of 2 The new Peavey Vypyr Pro 100 combo Peavey announces Vypyr Pro 100 amp and Sanpera Pro controller Image 2 of 2 ...And the Sanpera Pro footcontroller Sanpera Pro footcontroller

NAMM 2015: Rolling off the production line for 2015 is Peavey's latest iteration of its modelling Vypyr modelling amps, the Vypyr Pro 100 combo, plus a complementary bells and whistles foot controller, dubbed the Sanpera Pro.

The new amp incorporates an analogue distortion circuit into the modelling process, which the firm reckons will make for a thoroughly realistic tube emulation. Onboard there are over 100 modelled amps, effects and instruments, which can be split between four modules in almost any combination (though instrument models are always placed in the first module). This clears the way for some fairly outlandish modelling possibilities (four amps, anyone?) and should allow users to make heavy use of the 500 onboard preset slots.

Also on the way, is the Sanpera Pro footcontroller, designed to partner with Vypyr Pro 100, which features two expression pedals and controls for all four of the Vypyr's onboard modules, plus other useful features such as a boost switch and onboard chromatic tuner.

PEAVEY VYPYR PRO 100 AND SANPERA PRO PRESS RELEASE

With stompbox, amplifier, effects, and instrument models plus an array of

modern features, Peavey's new VYPYR® Pro 100 redefines the possibilities of modeling amplifiers

January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Peavey Electronics®, creators of the revolutionary VYPYR® and VYPYR VIP series, announces the evolution of the most advanced modeling amplifier on the planet. The VYPYR Pro 100 continues the tradition of appropriate technology using four stages of patented TransTube® analog gain to create the most realistic tube sounding distortion in any modeling amplifier, ever.

By using analog distortion, the VYPYR Pro 100's digital processor has the amazing ability to offer almost limitless combinations of additional stompboxes, "rack" effects, amplifiers and now even instrument models. The result is an overall better tonality.

Because of the advanced dual processor design, the VYPYR Pro 100 can run up to four amplifier models in parallel. Using the amplifier's unique architecture, the VYPYR Pro 100 is capable of designing a variety of signal path combinations. Four module bays, each with their own distinct LCD, can be assigned to an amplifier, effect, or stompbox, or in the first position an instrument model. The modules can be assigned in any order, allowing the user the ability to create the exact rig they desire, even if they desire to run two or up to four amplifiers in parallel.

With up to five parameters to precisely control effects, multiple delay types and advanced features such as MSDI™ (Microphone Simulated Direct Interface) direct output, effects loop, and MIDI control, the professional player can create the rig of their dreams inside a single combo amplifier.

AT-200™ Auto-Tune® guitar integration is a key aspect of the VYPYR Pro 100 design. The MIDI output allows the VYPYR Pro 100 to communicate with Peavey's revolutionary AT-200 guitar in order to change presets inside the guitar with one simple VYPYR Pro 100 button press. (Note: AT-200 integration requires optional AT-200 software upgrade available at www.autotuneforguitar.com)

Recording is a mainstay of the VYPYR Pro 100 design. With the most advanced USB audio system in any VYPYR, the Pro 100 was designed from the beginning for home recording. The VYPYR Pro 100 also features an analog speaker and microphone simulated direct out for recording as well.

With over 500 presets available and more than 100 different models of effects, reverbs, delays and amplifiers, the VYPYR Pro 100 is the most innovative and advanced modeling amplifier on the planet. Designed for the gigging musician by the musicians at Peavey Electronics, it is perhaps the most versatile amp ever created.

The perfect companion for the amplifier, Peavey's updated Sanpera® Pro foot controller unlocks all the power of the VYPYR Pro 100. Utilizing dual expression pedals which can be assigned to the default setting (volume on left, wah on right), and up to three other stomp or effects parameters, the Sanpera Pro foot controller is also range definable! Plus, the foot controller features a boost switch, tap tempo, a chromatic tuner, and looper controls that allow users to generate multi-track loops.

VYPYR Pro 100 features:

Over 100 different amp, effect, stompbox and instrument models

Advanced WYSIWYG (What you see is what you get) interface

Four selectable tone model modes with LCD

Real time control over Delay and Reverb

Real time model parameter control

Advanced bi-directional USB connector

On-board Tap Tempo

Studio quality headphone out

MP3/CD/Aux input

MIDI

Patented Analog TransTube® preamp

100 Watts

Custom voiced 12" speaker specifically designed for modeling

Over 500 user assignable presets

Multi-parameter effects control

Dual DSP's for processing speed and capability

Power Sponge™ output power adjustment

On-board chromatic tuner

On-board overdubbing looper (with optional Sanpera footswitch)

Effects loop

3 adjustable noise gates

Multiple delay and reverb types: tape delay, tube delay, multi-tap delay, modulation delay, analog delay, digital delay, plate verb, room verb, cathedral verb, hall verb, tile verb, gated verb, spring verb

Presence and Resonance adjustment

Assignable input attenuator

Built-in microphone simulated direct out

MIDI output for connecting to and changing presets on the AT-200 guitar (Note: additional software required, available at www.autotuneforguitar.com)

2 expression pedals

Direct access to all 4 models, plus delay and reverb

Boost switch

Tap tempo

Chromatic tuner

Full looper controls

Expression pedals assignable to up to 3 parameters and are range definable

Self-powered via VYPYR® amplifier

MIDI output for connecting to the AT-200™ guitar—for changing presets on the AT-200 guitar. (Note: additional software required, available at www.autotuneforguitar.com)

