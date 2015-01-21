NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils Classic 20MH and 6505MH mini heads
Introduction
NAMM 2015: Following the miniaturisation trend that's been prevalent in the guitar world, the new Peavey Classic 20 MH and 6505 MH take classic Peavey designs and downsize them into portable mini heads.
Both of the new mini amps have two channels, attenuator switches - allowing for a choice of 20-, 5- or 1-watt output levels, 2x EL84 power tubes and 3x 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes, as well as USB and headphone connections, plus EQ, reverb and an effects loop.
Peavey Classic 20 MH
Leading musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer Peavey Electronics® is proud to unveil the Classic® 20 MH mini head, the latest addition to Peavey's timeless Classic series.
Revered by blues, country and rock players alike, Peavey Classic amps span the tonal landscape from vintage to contemporary with ease, and the Classic 20 MH mini head provides that tone in a highly portable package.
The all-tube, 20-Watt Classic 20 MH is powered by two EL34 power tubes and 3 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes. It has two channels that follow the same gain structure and voicing of the Peavey Classic series amps for pure and versatile tone. The channels share a three-band EQ, lush reverb and an effects loop. The channels, effects loop and reverb are all footswitchable.
Peavey's TSI™ (Tube Status Indication) tube monitoring alerts players of power tube status, and in the event of a necessary tube replacement, identifies which tube needs to be replaced. Rear panel features such as a MSDI™ (Microphone Simulated Direct Interface) with XLR output and USB out, speaker defeat switch and 3 position power attenuator switch make the Classic 20 MH mini head perfect for studio environments.
Features:
- 2x EL84 power tubes and 3x 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes
- Two footswitchable channels with three-band EQ
- Footswitchable volume boost on both channels, footswitchable reverb, footswitchable buffered effects loop
- TSI circuit
- Impedance switch for 16 or 8-ohm cabinets
- MSDI output with XLR and ground lift switch
- USB output
- Speaker defeat switch
- Headphone output
- Attenuator switch for 20 Watts, 5 Watts or 1 Watt output power
Peavey 6505 MH
Music industry innovator Peavey Electronics® is proud to introduce the 6505® MH mini head.
The newest addition to Peavey’s celebrated 6505 series, the all-tube 6505 MH authentically produces the legendary tones of the Peavey 6505 in a small, portable package.
The 6505 MH has two channels that follow the same gain structure and voicing of its iconic big brother to produce the devastating, overdriven tones that have defined the sound of modern metal music for more than two decades. The channels share EQ, lush reverb and an effects loop. Channels, crunch, effects loop and reverb are all footswitchable.
Peavey's TSI™ (Tube Status Indication) tube monitoring indicator keeps players apprised of power tube status, and in the event of a necessary tube replacement, identifies which tube needs to be replaced. Rear panel features such as an effects loop, MSDI™ (Microphone Simulated Direct Interface) with XLR output and USB out, speaker defeat switch and a 3 position power attenuator switch make the 6505 MH an ideal tool for recording or use in smaller venues.
Features:
- 2x EL84 power tubes and 3x 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes
- Two footswitchable channels with three-band EQ
- Footswitchable crunch on rhythm channel, footswitchable reverb, footswitchable buffered effects loop
- TSI circuit
- Impedance switch for 16 or 8-ohm cabinets
- MSDI output with XLR and ground lift switch
- USB output
- Speaker defeat switch
- Headphone output
- Attenuator switch for 20 Watts, 5 Watts or 1 Watt output power
