NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils Classic 20MH and 6505MH mini heads

NAMM 2015: Following the miniaturisation trend that's been prevalent in the guitar world, the new Peavey Classic 20 MH and 6505 MH take classic Peavey designs and downsize them into portable mini heads.

Both of the new mini amps have two channels, attenuator switches - allowing for a choice of 20-, 5- or 1-watt output levels, 2x EL84 power tubes and 3x 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes, as well as USB and headphone connections, plus EQ, reverb and an effects loop.

Browse the gallery to read the full press release and feature list for each amp.