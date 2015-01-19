NAMM 2015: Mad Professor reveals Old School 51 RT amp

NAMM 2015: Finnish firm Mad Professor has announced the Old School 51 RT, a new addition to its amp line-up.

As the name suggests this amplifier is designed for classic guitar tones from the 50's to now!

MAD PROFESSOR OS51 RT PRESS RELEASE: As the name suggests this amplifier is designed for classic guitar tones from the 50's to now!

More powerful and more distorting (when you need it) than our Old School 21RT amplifier, the OS51 RT allows you to get legendary tones from both sides of the Atlantic that suits country, pop, rock, reggae, soul, hard rock, alternative and every other genre the clever marketing people at record companies have come up with since rock.

No need for channel switching as these classic tones from shimmering clean to distorted are easy to capture by adjusting your guitar's volume and tone knobs.

Coming from a pedal manufacturing company this amp also receives pedals VERY well. The amp has built in Reverb and Tremolo for that final old school touch.

Specifications