A one-year Guitar Tricks subscription just got 55% cheaper for a limited time with this mega Father’s Day offer

If it's news to you that Father's Day is practically upon us, then you're probably in need of a last-minute gift idea so you have something to show your parental appreciation on Sunday 16th June. If this sounds like you, Guitar Tricks just launched an offer that just might save the day – 12 months of online lessons for only $99 (which is about $8.25 per month) , plus a bunch of freebies. This deal is only sticking around until 18 June, so you'll need to hurry.

Guitar Tricks is one of the best online guitar lessons services we've tested (read our full 5-star Guitar Tricks review ). They serve up hours of content and lessons to inspire players of all levels. A full subscription gives you access to over 11,000 lessons, including tracks to learn, courses and artist masterclasses. There's also handy features like a tuner and metronome, built-in practice reminders and the option to get direct feedback from tutors. This deal makes Guitar Tricks one of the best and most affordable options out there right now.

You would normally pay $179 for a one-year Guitar Tricks subscription, so this time-limited $99 offer is a significant 55% saving, and the lowest price you'll see their annual subscription. What's more, Guitar Tricks has seen fit to throw in a comprehensive guitar setup guide worth $48 too, so your old man can get his guitar sounding great to coincide with his new lessons regime. On top of all that, you'll get 4 bonus gifts worth $196, including songwriter tools and backing tracks.

Guitar Trick Father’s Day: $179 $99 1-year subscription

For a limited time, a 12-month Guitar Tricks subscription will cost just $99 (usually $179) and the bundle also includes a free guitar setup guide, enabling him to dial in his axe and get it playing better than ever. If you want to hand it over in the form of a gift certificate, use this link. A 60-day moneyback guarantee gives added peace of mind if he's not entirely happy.

Try one month of Guitar Tricks for just $1

We’ve also teamed up with GT to exclusively offer MusicRadar readers a one-month subscription for only $1. That’s a whole lot of world-class tuition for less than a coffee. Try it for practically nothing today.

There's two ways to share this gift:

1) Sign your father up and share the membership with him

2) Pick up a gift certificate for $99 via this link so you have something you can print off, frame and hand over on the day

Interested? You’ll need to be quick as this promotion ends pretty sharpish on Tuesday 18th June, two days after Father’s Day. If you’re still searching for something to get that important person in your life, this would make the ideal last-minute gift.

Still undecided on what to get him? Check out our guide to the best gifts for guitar players , including plenty of last-minute ideas.