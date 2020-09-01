Guitar Rig 6 Pro is imminent, nearly a decade after 5

Nearly 10 years after Guitar Rig 5 Pro hit the shelves, Native Instruments has announced the imminent release of a new iteration that many assumed we'd never see.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro will offer a whole new interface - which seems fair after a decade - as well new amps and effects, plus machine learning technology to power the hardware modelling.

There are three new amps on board. Chicago is a "classic, rare mid-50s combo amp with simple gain and tone controls, but with a wealth of character"; Bass Invader is a solid state bass amp model; and Fire Breather captures 'a hand-wired American boutique amp that was originally modded from a British classic'.

The 14 'newly revealed' effects look to be in the wild already, but are bundled for the first time here, and include Rammfire, designed with Rammstein's Richard Z, and reverb tool Reflektor.

For details on the rest of the FX and more, head over to Native Instruments.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro will debut within and alongside the company's Komplete 13 bundle on 1 October, at $199/£179/€199 for the full package or $99/£89/€99 for an upgrade deal.