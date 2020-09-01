Native Instruments goes back to Guitar Rig as it announces Komplete 13

Having skipped an update in 2019, Native Instruments has announced a new version of Komplete, its chunky collection of software products.

Komplete 13 adds some of NI’s biggest releases of the past couple of years, and includes a surprise update to Guitar Rig, the company’s suite of guitar amps, effects and cabs.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro promises an overhauled interface, new amps, new effects and Intelligent Circuit Modelling. The last ‘full’ update was way back in 2011, so a new version wasn’t really on our radar.

Intelligent Circuit Modelling is described as a machine-learning technology that can provide greater realism when emulating classic hardware. In Guitar Rig 6 Pro, it’s used to power a range of boutique and vintage amps. NI says that users will be able to help decide on the gear that should be modelled in future updates.

Komplete 13 also adds several instruments, Kontakt libraries and effects, too. It’ll be available on 1 October in the following formats: Komplete 13 Select ($199/£169/€199); Komplete 13 ($599/£499/€599); Komplete 13 Ultimate (£1,199/£999/€1,199); and Komplete 13 Ultimate ($1,599/£1,349/€1,599). Obviously, the more expensive versions come with more content.