Guitar Center has dropped its President's Day sale early, offering musicians 35% off top brands

By published

Grab impressive discounts on quality gear from Fender to Casio, Roland to Martin

Guitar Center has dropped its President's Day sale early, offering musicians 35% off top brands
(Image credit: Martin, DW, Fender, Casio, IK Multimedia)

President's Day has quickly become one of the best times to pick up a new piece of music gear, with most music retailers getting in on the action. Now, while President's Day doesn't officially take place until Monday, 21 February, that hasn't stopped Guitar Center from slashing prices early. Right now, you can bag up to 35% off a wide range of gear, with big-name brands included. 

No matter what instrument you rely on to make your music, we can safely say you'll find a discounted version in this mega-sale. There truly is something for everyone, from electric guitars to drum sets, pianos to PA. A few of our favourites include $150 off the insanely popular Fender Player Stratocaster, which is as classy as they come with its all-black finish and white accents, $100 off the Casio CDP-S100, one of our top picks for the best digital pianos for beginners, and lastly, we've spotted $130 off the Roland TD-1DMKX, one of the most popular electronic drum kits around. 

As you'd expect, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 23 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate as you don't have long. 

Guitar Center President's Day Sale: up to 35% off

Guitar Center President's Day Sale: up to 35% off
There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, digital pianos, drum sets and even PA systems, so every member of your band can get in on the action! 

View Deal

Shop the full Guitar Center President's Day sale below 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. Before writing about music gear for a living as a Junior Deals Writer on MusicRadar, I worked in music retail for 7 years, giving advice on guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems. I also have a love for recording and live audio production; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live. 