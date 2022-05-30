NAMM 2022: Groove Synthesis releases a full sound demo of its PPG-inspired 3rd Wave synth

Watch J3PO take this wavetable/analogue hybrid for a spin

A week on from its enigmatic debut, we can now tell you a little more about Groove Synthesis’ forthcoming 3rd Wave synth. And, perhaps more importantly, there’s now a proper video demo to digest, too.

Inspired in no small part by the classic PPG Wave, 3rd Wave is a wavetable synth with analogue filters. It offers 24 voices of polyphony and 4-part multitimbrality, so Groove Synthesis says that it’s like having four independent 6-voice synths to play with.

Each voice can use up to three oscillators, with each oscillator hosting a PPG-era wavetable, a modern hi-res wavetable or an analogue waveshape. You can also create up to 64 wavetables of your own using the Wave Maker tool - connect an audio source to the input and you can generate a wavetable at the touch of a button.

Other features include Linear FM, a 6-stage wave envelope per oscillator, four envelopes and four LFOs with delay, dual effects per part, a pattern/song based sequencer per part, and a 16-slot mod matrix.

The demo video features J3PO running through a range of 3rd Wave sounds, and first impressions are very positive. We’re hoping to find out more at this week’s NAMM Show.

