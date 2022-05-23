This mysterious new wavetable synth looks like a reborn PPG Wave

If you’re going to create a blue wavetable synth, it’s pretty obvious that it’s going to be compared to the classic PPG Wave, so we don’t think we’re being outlandish when we suggest that Groove Synthesis’ 3rd Wave instrument is going to take a certain amount of inspiration from Wolfgang Palm’s ‘80s classic.

There’s also that name to consider: the final iteration of the PPG Wave was version 2.3, so maybe this represents a stab at creating a version 3.

Little is known about the synth at this stage, as all we have to go on is a website holding page and a few snippets on forums, plus a new Instagram video from synth guru Peff (Kurt Karasaki) that indicates that he may be creating some presets for it.

This features a lush, Vangelis-style patch that demonstrates a lovely fat sound - more than enough to get people talking, basically.

It appears that the 3rd Wave will have three wavetable oscillators, low-pass and state variable filters, four LFOs, four envelopes, a sequencer and an arpeggiator. How much it will cost remains to be seen, but our first impressions are that this will fall into the ‘premium’ synth category.