Grimes calls the Grammys “irrelevant” and says she wasn’t allowed to nominate SOPHIE for Producer Of The Year when she had the chance

The Grammy Awards frequently seem to cause as much controversy as they do celebration, with everyone having a view on who should have been nominated and why one artist was more deserving of a win than another.

As the dust settles on the 2023 Grammys, the social media fallout continues, with Canadian producer Grimes dismissing the awards as “irrelevant”.

Her claim came in response to a post by British artist Charli XCX, who took to Instagram to claim that “Me not being nominated for a Grammy for [2022 album] Crash is like Mia Goth not being nominated for an Oscar for [2022 movie] Pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive.”

Offering words of consolation, Grimes responded by saying: “The Grammies are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it. I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a prefabricated list that was exceptionally boring. I was one of three women and the only person under 40 for sure. It’s literally not a relevant thing. I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed.”

Grimes is referring to SOPHIE, the pioneering pop producer who worked with Charli XCX and several other artists prior to her sad death in 2021. Grimes has never been nominated for a Grammy, and the Grammy board is yet to comment on her claims.

Crash appeared on many ‘best of 2022’ albums lists, and Charli XCX is nominated for Best British Pop/R&B Act at the 2023 Brit Awards, which take place on Saturday 11 February. She was nominated for two Grammys in 2015.

This year’s Producer Of The Year Grammy went to Jack Antonoff, who also won the award in 2022.