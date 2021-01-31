Electronic music producer Sophie has died aged 34: stars pay tribute

Scottish experimental electronic music producer Sophie Xeon, better known as Sophie, has died in Athens following a fall, it’s been confirmed.

In a statement, her record label Transgressive said: “Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning [30 January] after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at the devastating time.”

Sophie’s 2018 debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-insides was nominated for a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy. She also produced for Charli XCX and collaborated with Madonna and Nicki Minaj.

Fellow artists have been paying tribute to Sophie on social media.

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabYJanuary 30, 2021

a star of our generation 💔 pic.twitter.com/hAQOmgRMVRJanuary 30, 2021

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxxJanuary 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDiJanuary 30, 2021

Rest In Peace to SOPHIE. I found myself so consistently inspired by her and in awe of her production. Heartbroken to hear thisJanuary 30, 2021

the loss of sophie is huge. she’s been at the forefront for a long time and we see her influence in every corner of music. if you’re not aware of what she has done then today is the day to listen to all her brilliant work. you’ll hear an artist who arrived before everyone else.January 30, 2021