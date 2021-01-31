More

Electronic music producer Sophie has died aged 34: stars pay tribute

Grammy-nominated artist died following a “terrible accident”

Scottish experimental electronic music producer Sophie Xeon, better known as Sophie, has died in Athens following a fall, it’s been confirmed.

In a statement, her record label Transgressive said: “Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning [30 January] after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at the devastating time.”

Sophie’s 2018 debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-insides was nominated for a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy. She also produced for Charli XCX and collaborated with Madonna and Nicki Minaj.

Fellow artists have been paying tribute to Sophie on social media.

