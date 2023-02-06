Grammys 2023: Beyonce breaks all-time winners record, Ozzy wins Best Rock Album and Harry Styles scoops coveted Album of the Year award

Harry Styles took home the most coveted award at this year's Grammy's, which took place in Los Angeles last night, scooping Best Album for Harry's House, while Beyonce broke the all-time most Grammys record with her 32nd honour, as Renaissance won best Dance/Electronic Album.

Hungarian-British conductor George Solti's 31 Grammys had been the most won by any individual, a record that had stood for more than two decades.

Accepting the Best Album gong, which he can put alongside the Best Pop Album Harry's House also earned, Harry Styles said "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice."

While receiving Best Pop Vocal Album earlier, Styles had said, "This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life.

"From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for."

Beyonce, accepting her Best Electronic/Dance Album award - one of four the star took home last night - said, "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night."

Jack Antonoff won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, for the second year running, beating Boi-1da, Dahi, the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, and Dernst D’Mile Emile II. This year’s Grammys also marked the pop superprodcuer’s fourth consecutive nomination in the category.

Within the eligibility window for this year’s win, Antonof has worked on Florence and the Machine’s Dance Fever, the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, Taylor Swfit's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), I Still Believe by Diana Ross and the 1975’s Part of the Band.

He’s also surely a shoe-in for a nomination next year, when his work on Taylor Swift’s Midnights and the 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language will be eligible.

Ozzy Osbourne was unable to attend, after his ill-health-forced retirement from live work last week, so his award for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9 was accepted by the record's producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo, who featured on several tracks and co-wrote the title song.

"Ozzy, Sharon, we love you so much, you know," said Watt. "We just want to take a second to thank the unbelievable musicians that helped to make this album.

"So many people came together for Ozzy: the great Taylor Hawkins; Chad Smith; Robert Trujillo; the great Jeff Beck, greatest guitar player alive; Josh Homme."

Elsewhere, Lizzo took home another major gong, claiming Record of the Year for About Damn Time. Accepting the award from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo said “This is so unexpected!”

Dedicating the award to Prince, she continued, “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. Iwanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a better place.”

Also paying tribute to Beyonce, whose Break My Soul was also nominated for Record of the year, Lizzo told the star that she had “skipped school to see you perform. Thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!”

GRAMMYS 2023: WINNERS LIST

Album of the year: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Best new artist: Samara Joy

Record of the year: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best pop solo performance: Adele - Easy on Me

Best dance/electronic album: Beyoncé – Renaissance

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Best country album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best R&B song: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best country solo performance: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best R&B performance: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best metal performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best rock album: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best alternative music album: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Best R&B album: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Best folk album: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Best country song: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t