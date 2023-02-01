Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring: "The thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP"

Ozzy Osbourne performing during half-time of the the Buffalo Bills and the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium, September 2022

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," Ozzy Osbourne has written on social media, announcing his retirement from touring.

My one and only purpose... has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine Ozzy's statement

The Prince of Darkness has been battling ill health and injury for several years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2019, the same year an on-stage fall aggravated existing neck injuries from a quad bike crash in 2003.

"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Ozzy continues. "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine.

"However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required.

My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country Ozzy';s statement

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family my band my crew my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

"I love you all."

The announcement follows a series of cancellations of Osbourne's No More Tours 2 jaunt, originally announced in September 2018. Ticket refunds will be available at point of purchase.