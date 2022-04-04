Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo win big at the Grammy awards, as Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins

Jon Batiste has taken home five Grammy Awards - including Album Of The Year - at this year’s ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas last night.

Batiste won the top prize for his 2021 album We Are, also scoping Grammys for Best Music Video (Freedom), Best American Roots Performance (Cry), Best American Roots Song (Cry) and Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Soul, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross).

The victories cap a remarkable year for Batiste, who studied jazz at Juilliard and also serves as the leader of Stay Human, the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo were the other big winners on the night; the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak - who opened the show with a performance of 777 - snaffled the Record and Song Of The Year Grammys for Leave The Door Open, while Rodrigo won three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Album (Sour).

Jack Antonoff, meanwhile, was named Producer Of The Year (non-classical), while Black Coffee picked up the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy for Subconsciously. The Best Dance/Electronic Recording was deemed to be Rüfüs du Sol's Alive.

There were also three poignant Grammy wins for Foo Fighters, who had been due to perform at the ceremony but cancelled following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last week. They were awarded prizes for Best Rock Album (Medicine At Midnight), Best Rock Performance (Making A Fire) and Best Rock Song (Waiting On A War).

Billie Eilish paid tribute to Hawkins by wearing a t-shirt featuring his image during her performance of Happier Than Ever with brother Finneas.