Go wireless with your guitar for less with $50 off the Line 6 Relay G10S

If you're looking to make the jump to a wireless system for your electric, acoustic or bass guitar live or even making life easier at home with a compatible amp like the new Yamaha THRII, Sweetwater have just made the step easier by slashing $50 from the price of the superb Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system.

We rated it the best on the market for performance and price in our guitar wireless system buying guide and praised the G10S's ease of use, huge range and rechargeable battery.

Now you can get it with $50 knocked off the price this weekend for $199 at Sweetwater.