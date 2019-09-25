Gibson launches Sheryl Crow signature acoustic

Gibson has just released the stunning Sheryl Crow signature acoustic guitar, that sees the classic Country Western Supreme model customised with advanced 1930s-style advanced bracing and an Amulet M analogue pickup.

The quite stunning Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme has a thermally aged sitka spruce top with an antique cherry finish, solid mahogany back and sides, a rounded-profile mahogany neck, with a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with MOP parallelogram inlay.

The bridge is traditional "belly-up" rosewood style and on the headstock we've got some Goto White Button tuners. Gibson says that this is the most-customised Country Western Supreme they have made, and you can hear the Grammy-winning Sheryl Crow talk about the idea behind the guitar below.

As you might expect, the guitar has a typically Gibson scale length of 24.75-inches. The volume and tone controls for the onboard Amulet M pickup are mounted in the soundhole, and its parts are bound by old-school hide-glue.

Gibson says the 1930s Advanced Bracing pattern will help give the Crow's acoustic a little added punch, but from the Amulet M pickup, through its electronics and heat-treated top, this is conceived as as vintage tone machine.

The Gibson Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme is the latest in a line of top-end artist collaborations, which in recent weeks has seen Slash, Eric Clapton, and Brian Ray models.

Each model is signed by Crow, comes with a certificate of authenticity, and a hardshell case – which is good, because you'll want to take care of this. It's sure to be collectible, and it sure isn't cheap, retailing at £3,499 street ($4,299 RRP in the US).

See Gibson for more details.

Sheryl Crow's new album, Threads, is out now. Order it here.