Gibson unveil the Eric Clapton 1964 Firebird I

Gibson have today announced the pre-sale for their limited edition Custom Shop Eric Clapton 1964 Firebird I in vintage sunburst.

The immaculate Firebird I was spec’d and scanned from vintage Firebirds and comes equipped with a newly designed Firebird Alnico V pickup which should offer plenty of that searing bite of any mid-’60s Firebird.

It has black top hat master volume and tone controls with silver inserts, a Lightning Bar wraparound bridge, and Deluxe Banjo tuners. This gorgeous ‘bird has a nine-ply mahogany/walnut neck-through construction with two solid mahogany wings.

The neck should be the exact medium C profile as the Firebird Clapton played back extensively in the ‘60s and ‘70s with Cream. An Indian rosewood fingerboard is affixed with hide glue.

Eric Clapton with his 1964 Firebird, in 1969 (Image credit: Gered Mankowitz © Bowstir Ltd 2019/Mankowitz.com.)

A strict run of 100 instruments has been made available, 50 of which are exclusively available through Guitar Center in the US, with the other 50 through select international dealers.

The Gibson Eric Clapton 1964 Firebird I comes with a custom case, and case candy includes a replica of Slowhand’s strap, a certificate of authenticity booklet and more. The backplate is signed by Clapton himself.

The pre-sale starts today, priced $7,999 (approx £6,578, €7,210)

See Gibson for more details.