Gibson releases the Custom Shop Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck

A Gibson EDS-1275 doubleneck is not your everyday, everyman's guitar, but a Gibson Custom Shop Slash 1966 EDS-1275 in Aged Ebony, restricted to 125 units worldwide, and hand-signed by the GNR icon himself? Well, that's really something.

It's 11-grand's worth of something. It has been a banner year in for super-deluxe Gibson Custom Shop signature models, with Eric Clapton, Brian Ray and Lee Roy Parnell among those to get an limited edition electric. But Slash's EDS-1275 takes the cake.

Gibson unveiled the prototype earlier in the year, which was reproduced to be exactly like the 1966 EDS-1275 that Slash used extensively during the late '80s and '90s. All the wear and tear was copied meticulously. You want buckle rash? You got it! It even has a mark where the original had a broken headstock repaired.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson)

Spec-wise – aside from having two necks – you've got a solid mahogany body and set neck construction. The neck has a 1966, period-authentic medium C-profile. There are split parallelogram inlays on the Indian rosewood fretboard, a Corian nut (a synthetic material from DuPont). You've got black top hat tone and volume knobs – matching the sartorial figure of the man himself – and two Custombucker Alnico III humbuckers in the neck and bridge.

Now, is this enough guitar to get your through your Stairway cover at the Duck and Duck this Saturday? At this price, we sure hope so.

Once again, these are hand-numbered and signed by Slash, really expensive at £10,999, but probably just what you need should you have to headline the Giants Stadium next summer.

See Gibson for more details. Only 11 of these will be distributed in the UK.