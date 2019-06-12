Gibson reveals second Lee Roy Parnell Custom Shop Les Paul

Gibson has announced an immediate release for the Lee Roy Parnell Custom Shop signature electric guitar first announced at this year's NAMM expo. The country/blues star's '59 Les Paul Standard is actually a second collaboration with the company, following his earlier, highly desirable '57 Goldtop Custom Shop.

The major structural elements of the new '59 recreation remain the same, with a contoured cutaway edge, revised pickup routes and hand-picked figured maple top in Abilene Sunset Fade burst.

Sporting an underwound '57 Classic humbucker in the neck, an underwound '57 Classic Plus in the bridge, the new Standard also features an all-new Vintage Tone Circuit deploying paper-in-oil capacitors and vintage taper potentiometers.

“Our job as artists is to mine what lives in us, and you don’t want something fighting you along the way, you want something helping you,” said Parnell. “This guitar plays like an extension of myself and makes you want to play more of what you naturally do well.”

Head over to Gibson.com for more details.