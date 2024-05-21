Get your Memorial Day savings in early with 30% off Player, Paranormal and Affinity models at Fender

Ready to make the most of the Memorial Day savings? Well, Fender is here to make your day, launching its epic Memorial Day sale six days early! Right now, you can save up to 30% off a wide range of guitars, pedals, accessories, and clothing until 28 May. So, if you've been eyeing a new piece of Fender gear, this is your golden opportunity.

From limited edition models to serious signature axes, there's something for every type of player. But remember, this is a limited-time offer, ending on 28 May. So, if you see something you like, don't delay, as these prices are some of the best we've seen in a long time.

Fender Memorial Day Sale: Up to 30% off

From Kurt Cobain’s outlandish Jag-Stang to Steve Lacy’s People Pleaser Stratocaster, limited-edition Players, and a plethora of accessories, the Fender Memorial Day sale is full to the brim with exciting products – and all with up to 30% off. This sale runs until 28 May, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action.

To make things a little easier, we've gone through the sale and hand-picked a few of our favourite models - and we've found a few legendary guitars we need to mention. First up is the stylish black Fender Player Stratocaster with gold pickguard, which is currently $222 off. This guitar features three Custom Shop Fat '50s single-coil Stratocaster pickups, a modern C-shaped neck profile, and a 9.5 "-radius fingerboard. It looks, plays, and sounds amazing.

Next in line is the striking Fender Gold Foil Telecaster. This one-of-a-kind Tele, equipped with a pair of Gold Foil mini-humbuckers, is a sight to behold - and has a stunning sound to match its charming good looks. Don't be fooled by its retro style, this Telecaster is designed to cater to a wide range of sonic preferences. And the best part? It's available at a steal of a price at just $ 815.99!

Lastly, we can't miss out on the stunning Affinity Series Starcaster, now priced at a mere $239.99. This large semi-hollow is a versatile instrument, perfect for a variety of musical styles. But what's truly exciting is that it offers a budget-friendly way to own a version of Tom DeLonge's new signature model. It's a win-win for Blink fans on a budget.