Get over 85% off Native Instruments’ entire Soniccouture Premium Collection 2, and save up to 50% on individual virtual instruments

When it comes to virtual instruments, you can spend hundreds before finding something of sufficient quality. It’s hard to know what you’re going to get unless you go for one of the big names, but usually these VST plugins come with big price tags. That is, until now. Soniccouture is a Native Instruments NKS partner, and right now they’re offering over 85% off the Soniccouture Premium Collection 2 - as well as up to 50% off individual instruments for a limited time.

Compared to the first Premium Collection, the second has been equipped with some inspiring brand new instruments in the form of Celeste, All Saints Organ, the Orchestral Chimes Collection and the All Saints Choir - all of which provide you with more sound-design possibilities than ever before. All of these instruments, as well as the rest of Premium Collection 2, are available individually. For instance, the awe-inspiring Threnody Strings is down from £224 to only £156.80 , and the iconic Moonkits can be had for only £79.50 - down from £159 .

Gone are the days where your music must be limited by your own ability. Not everyone is capable of conducting a huge string section, leading a choir, playing the drums or piano , but with the Premium Collection 2 from Soniccouture, nobody needs to know that you’re not doing all of this yourself. A collection of virtual instruments ranging anywhere from super-processed acoustic drum sets to the ancient Laotian Khaen, you’ll find these incredible sounds working their way into all of your work - whether you’re making killer drum n bass, or epic cinematic scores.