Get more from your electronic drum kit

There are a few ways of ‘recording’ your kit, the main two being as either audio or MIDI. We’ll get to the latter shortly, and assume that you want to record exactly what you’re hearing in your headphones. On some more modern kits, this is as simple as using the built-in recording function. But what if you want to get the sound out of the module? Read on...

Recording audio

If you have a computer nearby you can use that to capture your playing. At its most basic, using a cable (usually two mono " jacks to a stereo mini-jack, check your connections) to connect the main output of your module directly to your computer’s on-board audio input. This isn’t ideal, and we’d recommend using a dedicated audio interface rather than your built-in input, but it will work. You’ll also need some software to actually record the audio – there are plenty of free versions of popular recording programs like Cubase, Cakewalk and Traktion (if you’re on a Mac, GarageBand comes with it!). All that’s left is to make sure the software is looking at the correct input to record from, and you can continue to monitor your performance through your module’s headphone output.

If your kit has USB, chances are it will be capable of acting as your audio and MIDI interface when connecting it to your computer. But if not, and you’re planning on recording or using software drum libraries regularly, it’s worth investing in an audio interface. This will bypass your computer’s on-board inputs and outputs, providing higher-quality recording and low-latency drivers to keep everything running smoothly. For recording an electronic kit, you’ll need two inputs, and at least a MIDI input if your kit uses a traditional MIDI socket. Check out the Steinberg Focusrite Scarlett 2I2.