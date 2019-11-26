Get an incredible $300 off this Gibson Les Paul Special in Guitar Center’s amazing pre-Black Friday deal

There’s been a huge surge in Black Friday guitar deals over the past few days, and here at MusicRadar we intend to keep you up to date with the best ones. That’s why we’re bringing you news of an amazing offer from Guitar Center .

The retail giant is giving you the chance to own a stunning Gibson Les Paul Special for just $899.99. With the guitar normally selling for $1,199.99, that’s a massive saving of $300!

This limited-edition electric guitar looks and sounds just like the Les Paul Special that reggae legend Bob Marley played during his world-conquering heyday. Built from mahogany with a sleek nitro finish, its rounded 1950s neck profile and rosewood fingerboard give it a stunning retro aesthetic that you won’t be able to get enough of.

And with the guitar fitted with Gibson's premium P-90 single-coil pickups, a set neck and a stable tune-o-matic bridge, you’ll be jammin’ like Marley in no time.

Along with the Fender Stratocaster, the Gibson Les Paul is one of the world’s most iconic and coveted guitars. Seize the opportunity to buy one at an amazing discounted price by visiting today.

