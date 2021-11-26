Get a free acoustic guitar when you sign-up for a 12-month Guitar Tricks lessons subscription!

Black Friday is finally upon us, which means the best Black Friday guitar deals are being unveiled at lightning speed. Now, we're used to seeing lessons offered as a free gift with a guitar, but what if you could buy some lessons and get a free guitar instead? That's exactly what online guitar lesson site, Guitar Tricks has done this year. Sign up for a year's subscription at $129, and you'll receive a free nylon-string acoustic guitar!

One year of Guitar Tricks + free guitar! Just $129 One year of Guitar Tricks + free guitar! Just $129

Sign up to a year's Guitar Tricks subscription and you'll not only receive access to an extensive range of online guitar lessons, songs and more, but you'll get a Huntingdon acoustic guitar worth $250 for free! Hurry, as stocks are limited and likely to run out fast!

The Huntingdon acoustic that's on offer comes fitted with nylon strings, making it perfect as a beginner acoustic guitar while you toughen-up your fingers. Or alternatively, it could be the perfect addition to your collection as a grab-and-go acoustic.

It's got a laminated laurel top, basswood back and sides, and a catalpa neck and fingerboard. Guitar Tricks says the total value of this deal is $379, so with the subscription price of $129, you're getting a $250 acoustic thrown-in for absolutely nothing.

With a Guitar Tricks subscription, you'll receive access to a range of video courses, song lessons featuring The Beatles, The Who, Pearl Jam and more, plus there's areas such as the Guitar Toolbox, designed to hone your basic skills including chords, scales and getting to know the fretboard.

As well as this, you'll have access to the Guitar Tricks online community, where expert tutors and fellow students can offer support and advice to keep your playing progress moving!