Get 50% off 250 plugins and bundles in the Native Instruments Black Friday sale

In the world of music production, Native Instruments is a name you’ll be familiar with. Well known for their production and performance hardware, NI is also an industry leader in the world of plugins and VST’s - with their Komplete production suite, Maschine library and individual plugins such as Massive helping to cement their name into music production’s hall of fame. You might be thinking, then, that the prices of NI software must be through the roof, but that isn’t the case - and with up to 50% off 250 plugins in NI’s Cyber Season sale , supercharging your music production abilities just got even more affordable.

Native Instruments continues to impress with the sheer quality of their plugins. Whether you’re a rock or metal musician looking for a killer guitar amp and effects simulator, a UK Garage producer pining over a new library of samples and sounds, or a movie-score composer after a powerful, atmospheric instrument to transport audiences to another dimension, there’s something in this Cyber Season sale just for you.

As well as a link to the main sale, we've picked out a few of our favourite deals from NI’s Cyber Season sale.

Native Instruments: 50% off 250 plugins Native Instruments: 50% off 250 plugins

Make the most of the Black Friday plugin deals madness and take your production to the next level with big savings on instruments, effects, expansions and upgrades with Native Instruments. Regardless of whether you’re a player, composer, producer or all of the above, this Cyber Season sale will provide you with all the production tools you need.

Action Strings 2: Was £269, now £134.50 Action Strings 2: Was £269, now £134.50

Channel your inner movie-score writer with help of this iteration of Action Strings. You’ll have access to over 31GB of dynamic phrases and sounds that can be tweaked, blended and perfected to your liking. Action Strings 2 introduces Live Modules, which are short musical phrases that have been recorded precisely at many different pitches and dynamic intensities. They’re then combined to produce hundreds of different musical phrases, themes and motifs which you can chop up, move about and tweak until you’re red in the face.

Super 8 Synth: Was £89, now £44.50 Super 8 Synth: Was £89, now £44.50

Ever felt like your tracks need some retro inspiration? Well, look no further than Super 8. A modern take on the iconic vintage polysynth sounds of the past, Super 8 is fun, simple and easy to navigate. With more than 550 presets on board, you won’t need to look too far for some quick inspiration. The interface is intuitive, with easy access to your tweakable parameters, and with 50% off, the Super 8 is calling your name.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro: Was £179, now £89.50 Guitar Rig 6 Pro: Was £179, now £89.50

The newest version of Guitar Rig Pro takes all the most popular features of the previous iteration and takes them to the next level. Back with a new user interface, new amp models, new effects and the capability to model state-of-the-art hardware, you’ll never need to use anything else to get those guitar tones you’ve been looking for. Stacked with artist presets from the likes of Yvette Young, Vernon Reid and Pete Thorn, there’s a tone to suit your style, whatever you play. Save 50% until December 6th.