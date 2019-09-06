Genelec promises “the most advanced acoustic performance of any studio monitor” as it expands The Ones range

Genelec has expanded its range of point source monitor speakers by adding to The Ones family. Both the 8351B and 8361A coaxial three-way monitors are new, as is the W371A Adaptive Woofer System.

Launched in 2014, The Ones have won widespread acclaim, and Genelec claims that the 8361A offers “the most advanced acoustic performance of any monitor currently available”. As well as its high dynamic range, it’s also said to offer excellent directivity and imaging, and can be used at a listening distance of up to five metres.

The 8361A features two new Acoustically Concealed Woofers that are designed to generate high SPL output with low distortion, while the new MDC coaxial midrange and tweeter drivers promise smooth directivity, low distortion, high SPL and extended frequency response up to 40kHz.

There’s said to be nothing in the way of colouration and you can expect a wide sweet spot. Class D amplification is joined by DSP processing, including delay equalisation and EQs for room compensation.

(Image credit: Genelec)

The 8351B has similarly advanced specs, and takes inspiration from the electronic design of the existing 8341A and the driver technology of the 8361A. It trumps its predecessor - the 8351A - by offering increased SPL, additional room compensation EQs, equalised delay and enhanced HF response.

The W371A Adaptive Woofer System, meanwhile, is designed to complement the 8341, 8351 and 8361 monitors - it’s a free-standing system that can be placed in optimal positions within the control room. It features dual woofers - one forward-facing and one rear-facing - and is said to deliver flat, smooth in-room frequency response and coherent low frequency imaging.

All the models in The Ones range can integrate with Genelec’s GLM software application, which enables you to configure, calibrate and control them.