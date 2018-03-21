FREE PC/Mac MIDI instrument with Computer Music 255: Scale Player CM

We may be teaching you how to Play Keyboard Like a Pro in this month’s Computer Music… but this isue’s awesome free MIDI plugin can do it for you! Created by RF Music, Scale Player CM is an AU/VST MIDI effect for Mac and PC. Rather than making any sound of its own, this plugin process MIDI notes, turning your MIDI input into an output that’s always in key.

Instead of passing the right scale notes through to your DAW, the plugin uses a ‘current note’ value, with different key presses adding to, subtracting from or resetting what that note is. It’s a different way to create riffs and melodies, but once you get the hang of it, it’s an inspirational way to play. In the video below, we’ll show you exactly how to get up and running with Scale Player CM, to give you results like a pro keysman with very little effort.

Watch the video below to see and hear Scale Player CM in action.

You can get the full version of Scale Player from the RF Music website. This allows further in-depth editing of the target scale, with saving and loading functionality. While you’re there, be sure to check out RF’s Chord Player plugin, and their excellent Comp87 line – Comp87 is a compressor with inbuilt saturator, while Comp87 MB adds multiband operation into the bargain.

Head over to the RF Music website for more.